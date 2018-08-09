Mike Perry Explains Why He’s Avoiding Trash Talk With Donald Cerrone

Mike Perry explains why he won’t be revving up the trash talk ahead of his bout with Donald Cerrone.

Perry and Cerrone will share the Octagon on Nov. 10. The bout will take place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Cerrone is looking to avoid his fifth loss in six fights, meanwhile Perry hopes to capitalize off his win over Paul Felder.

Mike Perry Explains Why He’s Avoiding Trash Talk

“Platinum” isn’t one to hold his tongue, but he is showing some respect for “Cowboy” before they meet. During the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference, Perry talked about wanting to fight the best version of Cerrone (via MMAJunkie.com):

“People say ‘Cowboy’ does his best when he’s friendly with you, and if you show it in return, he’s going to take you out. … I don’t know, I saw a picture of ‘Cowboy’ in his gi, man. I think he’s going to try and come and take me down and make it a boring fight. But there’s no way that’s going to happen. We’re going to put on a hell of a show.”

UFC Denver will celebrate 25 years of the UFC. The first UFC event was held inside the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado. UFC Denver will also feature a featherweight tilt between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung. Flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Ray Borg will also collide on the card. With Henry Cejudo capturing flyweight gold and Demetrious Johnson potentially sidelined with two injuries, it could leave the door open for the winner of Benavidez vs. Borg.

