Mike Perry Eyeing Darren Till & Robbie Lawler After ‘Cowboy’ Fight

Mike Perry already has his sights set on two high-level welterweights before meeting Donald Cerrone.

Perry is set to do battle with “Cowboy” on the main card of the UFC 25th Anniversary show on Nov. 10. The action is set to take place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Perry is looking for his second straight win, meanwhile Cerrone wants to avoid his second straight loss.

Mike Perry Targets Two Big Names

While defeating Cerrone is no easy task, that isn’t stopping Perry from setting his sights on two big welterweight names in Darren Till and Robbie Lawler (via MMAJunkie.com):

“When I knock (Cerrone) out, I wasn’t sure Till could make that weight coming back down. If I can skip the line (at middleweight), we could make that fight happen, because there’s so much animosity in it already. It’s such a good fight to make. If that fight (against Till) can’t happen, I don’t see why the Robbie Lawler fight couldn’t happen. Other than Robbie Lawler and Darren Till, I don’t know what direction it goes.”

Till recently revealed that he plans to move back up to the middleweight division. Till was a 185-pounder before signing with the UFC. As for Lawler, he’s still trying to be cleared to compete. Stephen Thompson has been calling for a bout with “Ruthless,” but he may have to wait a little while longer.

