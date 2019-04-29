UFC’s Mike Perry Says He’d ‘F*ck Colby Covington In His Skull’

Mike Perry clearly doesn’t have much love for Colby Covington.

Perry is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alex Oliveira. The two clashed this past Saturday night (April 27) on the main card of UFC Fort Lauderdale. It’s a bounce back win for “Platinum,” who was submitted by Donald Cerrone last year.

Perry Responds To Covington

Covington recently said he expected Perry to be back on the local scene after his bout with Oliveira. Perry appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show to respond:

“Yeah f*ck him, he can suck my d*ck. F*ck that b*tch. I’ll f*ck him in his f*cking skull. Screw that motherf*cker. I don’t give a f*ck about him or his life. I will rip his head from his neck. I keep saying this, what’s he gonna do? Lean on me, lean on me, lean on me. You can’t lean on me hard enough. You ain’t no truck and I will hit you if you’re that close to me trying to lean on me. And I will poke you in the eye. The ref better be watching and I don’t care. I sure don’t.”

Covington is set to be the next UFC welterweight title contender. The only holdup is welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s recovery from hernia surgery. Once he’s healed, the bout is expected to be announced.

Here’s a NSFW clip of Perry’s appearance on Helwani’s show courtesy of Jed I. Goodman: