Mike Perry Feels He’s Given Donald Cerrone Added Motivation

Mike Perry feels that he has provided extra fuel for Donald Cerrone going into their bout.

Perry vs. Cerrone will take place on Nov. 10. The bout will be featured on the main card of the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show. The action will be held inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Mike Perry Sparks The Fire In Donald Cerrone?

Perry recently spoke to MMAFighting.com. The “Platinum” welterweight said he believes that ever since Cerrone’s split from Jackson-Wink MMA became public, it’s lit a fire under “Cowboy:”

“I need to get in the fight and get in his face. That’s what we’re going to do. We’ll see if he breaks early and quick like he’s shown in the past. But, I think for the 25-year anniversary, a tough motherf*cking Cowboy Cerrone is going to be stepping in that octagon with me. I’m pretty positive of it. I think he’s excited to fight me, I think I gave him a little spirit back in his step, especially with all the drama and everything.”

While at first things appeared amicable with Cerrone splitting from striking coach Brandon Gibson, things got a bit tense involving Mike Winkeljohn. Perry, who now trains at Jackson-Wink MMA has chimed in on the situation by refuting Cerrone’s claims of the gym putting fighters at risk by bringing in random people to spar with them. These two will finally get to settle their differences next month.

Do you think Mike Perry’s trash talk will help or hurt him when it comes time to do battle?