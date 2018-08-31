Mike Perry Glad He Gets to Give Cerrone “Beautiful Death”

On Wednesday’s installment of The JRE MMA Show, Donald Cerrone had quite the cathartic experience with Joe Rogan that involved cracking a few beers and opening some closets to release some skeletons of the Jackson Wink MMA Academy. Those skeletons were accusations of disloyalty, an uncredentialed wrestling coach who peddled steroids to teenagers, and a puppy-mill approach to training that is centered more on money than results having produced more losses than cash. The catalyst for this exchange was Mike Winkeljohn’s decision to train and corner Mike Perry for his co-main event bout against Donald Cerrone scheduled for UFC Fight Night 139 in November

Both Mike Winkeljohn and Diego Sanchez provided venomous responses to Cowboy following Cerrone’s revelations, with Winklejohn claiming that Cerrone would do the same thing if the roles were reversed:

“What would ‘Cowboy’ do if it was his gym,” Winklejohn told MMAjunkie. Well let me think,” he said. “If I wanted to go into his gym use it when I wanted to, not be respectful, not help others, pull people and coaches away from the gym, and do things for myself, and then tell the new gym not to work with this person they’ve been working with because it’s all about yourself, what would ‘Cowboy’ do? I know what ‘Cowboy’ would do: The same thing I did, and that was basically, ‘Sorry kids, (expletive) that.’”

But Cerrone did not only bury his longtime team on his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, he also discussed other matters, which included a near-death experience during a cave diving incident. Thursday evening, Mike Perry decided to chime in on the drama between his new camp and Donald Cerrone and also expressed happiness that Cerrone made it out of the scuba diving incident alive for a very Mike Perry reason:

Plus idk why @Cowboycerrone is acting like we ain’t in this shit about the money. He’s oblivious because he always had money. I’m a broke hungry fuckin lion and I’m glad you didn’t die in the scuba dive so I can kill you in the #Octagon ima give you that Spartan #BeautifulDeath — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 31, 2018

