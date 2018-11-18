Mike Perry Explains How Jon Jones Taught Him The ‘Secret’ To MMA

Mike Perry credits Jon Jones with teaching him the “secret” to mixed martial arts.

Perry is a newer member of Jackson-Wink MMA. He joined the camp ahead of his bout with Paul Felder. “Platinum” won that contest via split decision. While Perry ended up being submitted by Donald Cerrone in his next outing, the welterweight believes he has a lot to learn.

Mike Perry Talks Jon Jones’ Influence

Perry recently made an appearance on BJ Penn Radio. He spoke on how Jones has helped him:

“You need position on the ground. Jon Jones told me the secret to MMA is ground-and-pound. There were some times where I had positions on Cowboy that I should have been able to pop up and explode a little bit, and then drop down shots on him. I wasn’t very comfortable on top of him. I mean, I went for a key lock, and then he just rolled right from under me. There’s a better way to put my weight down. I needed to sit back. I got to work sitting my hips back more so it becomes more of a muscle memory.

“He had been in the gi for this camp, he had been grappling, and he had been attacking people’s arms. I had not been submitting people in practice. I was trying to ground and pound and hit people, but he knew how to stop me from ground and pounding him in good positions. His jiu-jitsu was just smoother.”

Who would you like to see Mike Perry take on next?