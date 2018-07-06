Mike Perry Knows He Can’t ‘Go Crazy’ Against Paul Felder At UFC 226

Mike Perry acknowledges that he needs to pump the breaks a bit when it comes to his aggressive style of fighting inside the Octagon.

Perry will challenge Paul Felder in welterweight competition at UFC 226 tomorrow night (Sat. July 7, 2018) in Las Vegas. Felder is a calculated striker who can end a fight in an instant, so “Platinum’s” usual style of pressure may need to be checked a bit to avoid getting caught with something that will end his night early.

His work with Jackson Wink MMA has been helping him learn to suppress his all-out-attack style of fighting and incorporate more technique. It’s something he’ll continue to work on (via MMA Junkie):

“That’s the one thing (I’ve had to work on),” Perry said. “That’s the fine line. Because I love it (standing toe-to-toe). So sometimes I go out there and just go crazy. I mean, every time I go out there I just go crazy.”

Perry believes that his pre-fight warm up will be a difference maker against Felder. In his last fight against Max Griffin, a fight he lost on the judges’ scorecards after going the distance, Perry simply sat back and watched the fights backstage instead of warming up to go out and throw down.

“Platinum” believes his slow start cost him the fight and he’ll be sure to correct that this weekend against “The Irish Dragon”:

“I think a big difference-maker is gonna be the warm-up in the back,” Perry said. “For my fight with Max Griffin, I did not warm up in the back. I just sat down, and I was watching the fights. I was calm as hell.

“I just walked out and was like, ‘I’m gonna fight this guy.’ I warmed up in the first two rounds. Third round, look at the difference. I was on his ass. The warm-up is going to put me where I need to be. I think it’s going to keep my mind calm.

“And I’m gonna go out there and … you need a little bit (of aggression), though. It’s freak out, then calm it down. Technique … freak out! Technique … explode! Aaaaarrrgh! We’ll see.”

What are your thoughts on Perry’s approach against Felder at UFC 226? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!