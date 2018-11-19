Mike Perry Says He Lost His Way Mentally Against Donald Cerrone

Mike Perry believes he wasn’t in the right mental state in his bout with Donald Cerrone.

Perry and Cerrone did battle in the co-main event of UFC Denver. While “Platinum” threw some verbal jabs at “Cowboy,” the real story going into the fight was the beef between Cerrone and Mike Winkeljohn. Cerrone had a nasty split from Jackson-Wink MMA and a win over one of their newest members would have left quite the statement. That’s exactly what Cerrone accomplished as he submitted Perry.

Mike Perry Explains Losing The Mental Game

Perry recently made an appearance on BJPenn.com Radio. “Platinum” talked about what went wrong for him mentally:

“A lot of it was mental. It was mindset. It was not believing that I deserved to win, you know? [I] should have got hit a little bit. Should have got hit so that I could get going. He didn’t throw much because when you throw you’re susceptible. You’re open. There’s a counter. That’s what I look for. That’s what I’m amazing at. He jabbed me twice because I was hoping he would throw one more punch. That second punch would have lit him up.”

Perry has been known for having a wild and exciting fighting style, but he has shown some improvement over at Jackson-Wink MMA. His split decision victory over Paul Felder is a prime example of this. Perry demonstrated much-improved patience and execution. Time will tell if he can continue to get better and find consistency.

