Mike Perry Still Has Love For ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Despite some banter, Mike Perry says he still has respect for Donald Cerrone.

Perry will go one-on-one with Cerrone tonight (Nov. 10). The action will take place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The bout will serve as UFC Denver‘s co-main event.

Mike Perry Has Respect For Donald Cerrone

Perry recently spoke to reporters ahead of UFC Denver. Despite criticism over “Cowboy’s” exit from Jackson-Wink MMA, Perry said Cerrone still has his respect (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There’s not love until Sunday, and I don’t think he’ll want to be friends after Sunday. I love him, though. I love ‘Cowboy.’ He’s such an iconic figure in this sport. And it really is an opportunity, ‘Platinum’ vs. ‘Cowboy,’ 25 years of fighting. This is huge. But we’ve got to be 25 years of fighting, right? We’ve got to be mean, angry and aggressive. We’ve got to talk a little (expletive).”

Beef between Perry and Cerrone began when “Cowboy” aired out his issues with coach Mike Winkeljohn.

UFC Denver will be headlined by a featherweight battle between Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung Jung. Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will meet Raquel Pennington. Beneil Dariush will also be featured on the main card. He’ll take on Thiago Moises. “Violent Bob Ross” Luis Pena will open up the main card. He’ll go one-on-one with Michael Trizano.

