Mike Perry Hopes To Showcase Maturity At UFC Fort Lauderdale

Mike Perry plans to stay true to himself, but he wants to scale things back a bit.

Perry has been known for his pre-fight antics. From his trash talking to his intense staredowns, Perry is known for being quite a character. While “Platinum” still likes to amp things up, he also wants to show that he is maturing.

Mike Perry Showing A Different Side?

Perry spoke to MMAFighting.com ahead of his UFC Fort Lauderdale clash with Alex Oliveira. He explained why he plans to take things down a notch:

“It’s cool that people look at this fight and think, ‘Man, that s—t could be crazy. I’m hoping it goes out there and delivers. I hope it’s crazy. I’m still gonna do me. I’m still going to amp it up, but maybe not as much as I have in the past. Wait ‘till you see the faceoffs. I’m still going to do me and entertain. I get ideas and shoot them out to the world. And that’s what I’m going to do in this fight. I got my ideas to fight this guy. I know how this game can go now. Up and down. You see these bums who have never fought anyone in their life talking s—t to you on the internet. I’m like, ’S—t, my opponent deserves more respect than that. I see what the guy has done and is capable of. And I know what I’ve done and what I’m capable of doing better. You gotta respect the game. It’s hard to get caught up in the idea that fighting is disrespectful and angry. It’s respect, it’s love, and it’s chasing greatness.”

Perry will be looking to rebound from a submission loss to Donald Cerrone. Oliveira was also submitted in his last bout. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC Fort Lauderdale this Saturday night (April 27).