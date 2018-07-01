Mike Perry on Yancy Medeiros Pullout: I Knew it Was Gonna Happen

Mike Perry says he had a feeling he wouldn’t be fighting Yancy Medeiros at UFC 226.

Perry was scheduled to clash with Medeiros on the preliminary portion of the card. That all changed when Medeiros went down with an injury. Luckily for Perry, Paul Felder had just lost his bout with James Vick and was tired of missing out on fights. Perry and Felder will now do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7.

Many fans were anticipating Perry vs. Medeiros as both men are known for their exciting styles. They’ll get a treat anyway with Felder delivering an exciting fight almost every time he competes. Still, “Platinum” can’t help but feel Medeiros never wanted the fight to begin with.

Perry explained his reasoning during a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio:

“My manager texted me. I was like, ‘f*ck. I knew it. I knew it was gonna happen a long time ago when this camp started.’ Cause first of all, Jackson’s [MMA], we just beat [Medeiros] with Cowboy. And then, I’m training with Jackson’s. But, maybe it’s really, really broke, or whatever. Maybe he was sparring hard, and somebody cracked it. Things happen, you know? I have injuries too.”

UFC 226 is looking to be one of the most stacked cards of 2018. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will challenge heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship. The co-main event will also feature a title clash. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his title at stake against Brian Ortega.

Lightweights Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis will share the Octagon on the main card. Joining them will be a heavyweight barn burner between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Getting the main card started will be a light heavyweight tilt between Gokhan Saki and Khalil Rountree. You can count on MMA News for live coverage of UFC 226.

