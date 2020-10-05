Mike Perry Offers Fans The Chance To Be In His Corner Against Robbie Lawler

Mike Perry won his last fight with just his girlfriend in his corner but he is now looking to add another person. Perry is coming off a decision win over Mickey Gall.

In the lead up to that fight, “Platinum” left his team and only trained with his new girlfriend. It was interesting to see only one person in his corner but for his UFC 255 fight against Robbie Lawler, he is open to adding a fan to his corner.

Perry tweeted, “Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,…”

It is definitely interesting to see Mike Perry offer a fan to be in his corner and even though they have to pay for it, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity. You never see a UFC fighter have a fan in their corner but Perry is a different kind of person.

Perry returned to the win column last time out with the win over Gall. After the fight, he got in trouble at a restaurant for fighting an older man and yelling profound language. After the incident, he had to seek help in order for the UFC to book him in a fight.

Against Lawler, it is an interesting fight between two brawlers that should end with someone getting knocked out.