Mike Perry somewhat knows what it’s like to go head-to-head with Donald Cerrone.

At the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show, Perry will collide with Cerrone. The action will be held inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on Nov. 10. On Nov. 12, 1993 the first UFC event was held inside the now-demolished McNichols Sports Arena in Denver.

Mike Perry on ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone: I Fought His Ass For Free

Perry and Cerrone were training partners at Jackson-Wink MMA. While Cerrone has parted ways with striking coach Brandon Gibson, he’s still a part of Jackson-Wink. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Perry said he already fought Cerrone for free so he might as well do it for a nice payday (via MMAFighting.com):

“Let’s get this money. Let’s go. The guy was kind to me but the UFC does what they want. They want to set up a fight and I figure, s**t, a year or two from now somebody from Jackson-Wink probably gonna be trying to fight me so it is what it is. We fight, The question is, do you want to get this money or not? I fought his ass for free I might as well fight his ass for a hundred grand. I posted a picture of it today of me and him at UFC 202 media day. We knew back then that we were gonna fight some day so nothing to it but to do it.”

Perry is looking to capitalize on his victory over Paul Felder. “Platinum” turned in what many would say was his best performance. He showcased well-rounded skills and patience against an equally dangerous opponent. As for Cerrone, he’ll look to avoid his fifth loss in six fights. Stick with MMA News for the latest details on the UFC 25th Anniversary card.

