Mike Perry Predicts Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till

Mike Perry predicts the outcome of Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till.

Woodley will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Till on Sept. 8 at UFC 228. The championship bout will be held inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’ll be Woodley’s fourth title defense.

With UFC 228 approaching, “Platinum” recently took to BJ Penn Radio to reveal his prediction for the main event:

“Going forward is what I do [in fights]. But T. Woodley doesn’t really go forward like that. He moves, and he patiently waits, and he tries to tie things [up], he backs up from side to side, side to side. He’ll go all the way back up against the fence and then he tries to blitz you and rush you across the cage. That’s when he’s trying to go in, but now you’re on your back foot and you’re longer then him [if you’re Till]. I don’t know how it’s going to work man. I have it 51% towards T. Woodley, 49% towards Darren Till. I got T. Woodley picked to win it as the champ, I love him. He’s always been kind to me, and I wish him the best. You know, me and Darren Till got to sparring, [I] never got to spar with the champ. You know, it’s funny, the relationship I have with the best fighters on the planet, bro. I’m proud to be myself, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry in the building. I’m the man, dog.”

Perry is set to do battle with Donald Cerrone on Nov. 10 on the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show in Denver, Colorado. The two will collide inside the Pepsi Center. Headlining that card will be a featherweight clash between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung.

