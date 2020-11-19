Thursday, November 19, 2020

Mike Perry Responds To Domestic Abuse Allegations

By Ian Carey
Mike Perry
Mike Perry (Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa)

Mike Perry has responded to the allegations of domestic abuse levied against him by his former spouse, Danielle Nickerson. He did so during UFC 255 media day yesterday.

“Yes, I deny the allegations that our relationship, if you want to call it that, had its ups and downs, and it’s long past due,” Perry said (via MMA Fighting). “We’ve been legally divorced, and there’s just nothing really to back what she’s saying.”

Nickerson says Perry was abusive towards her “a handful of times” including an incident earlier this year that led to her fleeing the couple’s home. The following month, she filed a protective order against him.

“It was like a movie,” Nickerson said to MMA Junkie last month. “You’re like, this isn’t my life. What is happening right now? I (thought) if I don’t leave and run out of this house, I will die.”

Perry continued to deny the allegations during UFC 255 media day yesterday. He said that he doesn’t wish anybody harm unless they “sign a death waiver.”

“I did not assault [Nickerson] that night, and I don’t believe that necessarily those allegations were made about the night that 911 took place, because the night that that took place, what happened was Danielle just went over my mother’s house, and I went over to talk to my mother to tell her to come outside and speak to me, and my mom said no, so I was like, ‘What the heck. Can we have a conversation?’ So my mom got upset with me because I was mad that she wouldn’t go tell that girl to come outside and have a conversation with me. Whatever. It’s cool.”

Perry will take on Tim Means this Saturday at the UFC Apex at UFC 255.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann Set for UFC Fight Night Jan. 16

A bantamweight showdown between two veteran grapplers is set for January 16 when Julianna Pena clashes with Sara McMann.
Read more
UFC

UFC Parts Ways With Anderson Silva

For the first time in 14 years, Anderson Silva is no longer with the UFC. According to a report from MMA Fighting,...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson Explains Why Conor McGregor Will Beat Dustin Poirier Again

Stephen Thompson is confident Conor McGregor will beat Dustin Poirier again. In the main event of UFC 257 on...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator Moving On From Rampage Jackson, Scott Coker Reveals

Rampage Jackson is now a free agent and will not be re-signed by Bellator, Scott Coker revealed. Jackson, who...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Responds To Domestic Abuse Allegations

Mike Perry has responded to the allegations of domestic abuse levied against him by his former spouse, Danielle Nickerson. He did so...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya ‘Confident’ He Will Get Light Heavyweight Title Shot Next Despite Glover Teixeira’s Win

Israel Adesanya believes he will still be fighting Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title next. Shortly after UFC...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Explains Why Bellator Didn’t Sign Fabricio Werdum

After Fabricio Werdum submitted Alexander Gustafsson on Fight Island to become a free agent, many figured he would be signing with Bellator....
Read more
Editorials

Is Valentina Shevchenko the Demetrious Johnson Of WMMA?

Valentina Shevchenko is easily one of the most dominant champions in the UFC, and she is well on her way to becoming...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube