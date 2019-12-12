Mike Perry Says It’s ‘Do Or Die’ For His Job At UFC 245

Mike Perry has changed his focus for his upcoming fight at UFC 245 against Geoff Neal.

The fan-favorite says he is trying to be a more patient and a calmer fighter because he needs to. Perry believes this fight is do or die for his UFC career.

“I’m trying to stay calmer than ever,” Perry told MMA Junkie. “I don’t think I let the games I play get in my way. I try not to let them distract me. I try to stay focused on the task, which is getting the win. But I kind of got a no-nonsense type of opponent. So I’m going to bring that same mentality. It’s no nonsense.

“I really feel like it’s do or die this weekend. It’s life or death. It’s kill or be killed. So I’m very serious – which, it’s hard to be the fun guy when you’re feeling that way. I feel like my whole job is on the line. My whole life is on the line.”

Mike Perry is 13-5 as a pro but is 6-5 in the UFC. He has mixed results but has often fought top opponents like Santiago Ponzinibbio, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque.

It seems unlikely Perry would be released if he lost to Geoff Neal at UFC 245 given he is a fan-favorite and a big name. But, he believes his job is on the line.