Mike Perry Says ‘It’s On Sight’ When He Sees Colby Covington At UFC 245

Mike Perry has fired off a warning to Colby Covington.

Perry and Covington will be competing in separate bouts on Dec. 14 at UFC 245. Perry will share the Octagon with Geoff Neal. Meanwhile, Covington will challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship in the main event. The action will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Perry Says He’ll Go After Covington If He Sees Him

“Platinum” appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, Perry said that if Covington catches a glimpse of him during fight week then things could get ugly (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m going to give Covington a problem all week long,” Perry said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Lets see if he’s thinking about the right things when he gets in the ring. I hope he hears about this, and if he catches sight of me, it’s on sight.”

Perry and Covington have traded barbs in the past. “Platinum” has said he would “skull f*ck” Covington. “Chaos” fired back by calling Perry a “cousin f*cker.” Clearly the animosity between the two still lingers.

“I won’t be looking for him – I’ll be looking to do my own thing – but if I catch a glimpse, you know, I might sneak over,” Perry said.

“Maybe he’s looking for clout because he can’t get none with that crotch-sniffing style.”