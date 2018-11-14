Mike Perry Says No Bones Were Broke Against Cowboy At UFC Denver

It turns out, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone didn’t break Mike Perry’s bone at UFC Denver over the weekend. Cerrone defeated Perry in the first round of their co-main event meeting at UFC Denver. “Cowboy” locked in an armbar with seconds left in the first round, forcing Perry to tap. The armbar was cranked very hard as Cerrone had it belly down, and it was believed Perry might have broken his arm.

The 27-year-old recently took to his Instagram story to share a photo of his x-rayed arm. He revealed that no bones were broken, but an MRI Thursday will determine if there was any ligament, tendon, or muscle damage from the armbar:

“This is my arm. No bones look broke but mri Thursday will show ligament, tendon and muscle damage”

With the defeat, Perry has now lost three of his last four fights. In his fight prior to Denver, Perry defeated Paul Felder at UFC 226 via split decision. It will be interesting to see who he’s matched up with next. As for Cerrone, it looks like some big things are coming for “Cowboy.”

After declaring his intentions to drop back down to 155 pounds, he could be getting in on the Conor McGregor sweepstakes.

What do you think about Perry’s submission loss to Cerrone?