Monday, September 21, 2020

Mike Perry Sends A Message To Khamzat Chimaev

By Cole Shelton
Mike Perry
Mike Perry (Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty)

Mike Perry sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev after the Swede’s UFC Vegas 11 win.

On Saturday, Chimaev was set for the toughest fight to date as he was set to take on Gerald Meerschaert. “GM3” made it clear he was going to derail the Swede’s hype, yet that is far from what happened as Chimaev earned a one-punch KO win in 17 seconds.

Following Chimaev’s win, Perry took to Twitter to send a message to the rising prospect.

“I was 9-0 with 9 ko’s once @KChimaev,” Perry wrote.

Chimaev is now a perfect 9-0 in his career. The Swedish prospect was coming off a first-round TKO victory over Rhys McKee just 10 days after submitting John Phillips in his UFC debut.

Mike Perry, meanwhile, returned to the win column with a decision win over Mickey Gall in June. Before that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

Whether or not this message by Perry is a callout of Chimaev is uncertain. If it is, it is unlikely that will be the fight given Chimaev is set to take on Demian Maia or someone even higher-ranked than the Brazilian BJJ legend.

For now, Mike Perry will not be offered a fight until he gets help for the recent troubles he has had.

