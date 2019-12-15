Mike Perry Speaks On UFC 245 Loss To Geoff Neal

Mike Perry isn’t pleased with his performance at UFC 245.

Last night (Dec. 14), Perry collided with Geoff Neal in the featured prelim bout of UFC 245. The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perry was stopped in the opening frame via head kick and punches. It’s Perry’s first TKO loss.

Mike Perry Talks UFC 245 Loss

Perry took to his Twitter account to speak on his defeat at the hands of Neal.

Phok bro. Wtf , my offense wasn’t there. Damn if I don’t feel like a dumbass. Kids don’t be like me. It’s dangerous when you seem to enjoy getting hit in the face , But Still , I will be back in the gym to drill moves to kill until my team feels I’ll bring the thrills ! Thanks — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 15, 2019

Perry has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. In that span, he’s beaten Alex Oliveira but lost to Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, and now Neal. Time will tell what the future holds for Perry in terms of his UFC tenure, but his exciting fighting style could prove to outweigh his recent lack of success.

