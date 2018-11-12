Mike Perry Issues Statement Following UFC Denver Loss

Mike Perry has addressed his UFC Denver loss.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 10), Perry clashed with Donald Cerrone. “Platinum” Perry and “Cowboy” did battle inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Cerrone had the hometown advantage and he made the most of it. “Cowboy” ended up submitting Perry via armbar in the first round.

Mike Perry Speaks On UFC Denver Loss

Perry recently took to Instagram to talk about the submission defeat. He even poked some fun at himself:

“Drillers make killers. We fine tuned so many things in my fight game. We did not work or drill offensive ground control and strikes from top. If I drill and flow my jiu-jitsu offensive top game the way I worked on my kickboxing flow, I’ll be ripping limbs off and landing effective [ground-and-pound] my next match. Off to get my black belt. Congrats to [Donald Cerrone] for breaking an arm to break all the records last night. Stepping stone for me. I learned a lot and am more dangerous from it already. Thank you.”

There was some bad blood going into the bout, but it wasn’t necessarily between Perry and Cerrone. “Cowboy” had a nasty split from Jackson-Wink MMA and Perry happened to be a new member of the gym in the same weight class. The personal problems lie with Cerrone and coach Mike Winkeljohn. “Cowboy” claims that greed got the better of Winkeljohn. The coach has fired back by calling Cerrone a cancer to the gym.

Do you think Mike Perry will rebound from his loss to Donald Cerrone?