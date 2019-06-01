Mike Perry Still Wants UFC Bout With Darren Till

Mike Perry has an opponent in mind for his next bout.

Perry is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alex Oliveira at UFC Fort Lauderdale last month. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” bonuses for both men. “Platinum” was coming off a submission loss to Donald Cerrone.

Mike Perry Calls For Bout With Darren Till

Perry took to his Twitter account to lay down a challenge to Till:

You said we were meant to fight @darrentill2 , when we gonna make that happen? — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 31, 2019

Speaking to reporters following UFC Fort Lauderdale, Perry explained why a bout with Till makes sense (transcription via MMAFighting.com):

“I think the Darren Till fight’s a good fight. He’s called me out in the Octagon, I just called him out in the Octagon, I think that’s good press for the UFC to put together. The fight makes sense. I used to not want to call people out who were coming off a loss, but you know what, you up in the top and you got that number next to your name? I’m gonna need that spot, so I’m gonna need that fight if it’s available.

“If not, the UFC will call with some ideas, I’m sure they got names and you know, it was—once I laid down, I was watching Jacare fight and I had some ice on my feet and legs and I took one off of my right leg and I put it on my cheek and my head, I went to get up and I couldn’t really move. I was just kind of standing still, like I can’t walk at all. But now the blood is flowing and I could walk, I just did like a little half-a-jog in the hallway out there.”

Would you like to see Mike Perry go one-on-one with Darren Till?