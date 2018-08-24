Mike Perry thinks Donald Cerrone isn’t happy with not being catered to.

Perry is scheduled to go one-on-one with Cerrone on the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show. That event will be held inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on Nov. 10. A featherweight clash between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung is expected to headline the card.

During the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference, Perry initially said he was avoiding trash talk with Cerrone because he heard that “Cowboy” does best when he isn’t provoked. It appears “Platinum’s” stance has changed as he didn’t hold back during a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio:

“Greg Jackson’s gonna be in his corner. I’ll have [Mike] Winkeljohn and coach Frank and I believe my coach from Florida, Julian Williams. And…he (Cerrone) doesn’t come in this gym. He did last time I was here…like twice the whole two months I was here, twice. And ya know, he stays at his ranch and works out there. But now, I guess he’s going on [the] Joe Rogan [Experience Podcast] tomorrow and he might say some things about the gym and Winkeljohn…try to talk some trash. I think he’s movin’ back to Denver. And like, none of this going on is the reason why. Like, he was just looking for a reason to act like it was something to push him to move over there. I don’t know him that well, but that’s the way it sounds to me. If he’s goin’ to Denver now, cause he’s wanted to for some time…and he’s goin’ ahead and making that move because he ain’t got a bunch of people kissing his ass over here no more.”

Do you think Mike Perry has a point about Donald Cerrone’s current status at Jackson-Wink MMA?