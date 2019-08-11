Mike Perry Underwent Successful Nose Surgery Following UFC Uruguay

Mike Perry suffered a gnarly broken nose last night (Aug. 10), but there is some good news for “Platinum.”

Perry went the distance with Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Uruguay. At one point in the bloody brawl, Luque connected with a flying knee that mangled the nose of Perry. Once the score totals were read, Luque was awarded the split decision victory.

Mike Perry Undergoes Successful Surgery

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was informed by Perry’s manager Abraham Kawa of a successful nose surgery.

Mike Perry underwent successful nose surgery in Uruguay early this AM, per his mgr Abraham Kawa. Kawa said he had some previous fractures in his nose that had to be taken care, as well, so the surgery was a bit lengthy. He’s expected to remain there for at least a couple days. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 11, 2019

“Mike Perry underwent successful nose surgery in Uruguay early this AM, per his mgr Abraham Kawa. Kawa said he had some previous fractures in his nose that had to be taken care, as well, so the surgery was a bit lengthy. He’s expected to remain there for at least a couple days.”

Helwani went on to note that there wasn’t a timetable for Perry’s return at the time.

No further details at this time about his recovery timetable. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 11, 2019

“No further details at this time about his recovery timetable.”

Kawa would later update Helwani on Perry’s status.

Update on Mike Perry via his manager Abraham Kawa: the surgery on his nose took an hour. He’s in good spirits & is happy people enjoyed the fight & that some believe he won. Plan is to get discharged tomorrow night and then fly home. No contact on the nose for at least 6 months. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 11, 2019

“Update on Mike Perry via his manager Abraham Kawa: ‘the surgery on his nose took an hour. He’s in good spirits & is happy people enjoyed the fight & that some believe he won. Plan is to get discharged tomorrow night and then fly home. No contact on the nose for at least 6 months.'”

As one would probably expect, Perry was in good spirits as shown in an Instagram post.

“Still can’t knock me out.”