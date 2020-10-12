Monday, October 12, 2020

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

By Cole Shelton
Mike Perry
Mike Perry (Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa)

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along.

For years now, Perry and Till have had a unique relationship with the two trash-talking one another and many thinking they would eventually fight. Yet, with the Englishman now fighting at middleweight, many thought that was out of the picture, but for Perry, he still wants to fight Till and vows to ruin his life when they do.

You said it years ago @darrentill2 and you were right. You and me were meant to fight. I’m going up to middleweight and I’ll be small and fast and you’ll be big and slow. I’m gonna ruin your life. You’ll be spitting out teeth much sooner than expected…

Mike Perry is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 255 when he battles Robbie Lawler. Perry returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Mickey Gall after a KO loss to Geoff Neal and a decision loss to Vicente Luque.

Darren Till, meanwhile, is set to headline a card against Jack Hermansson in December. The Englishman dropped a decision to Robert Whittaker last time out in his first loss at 185lbs.

Whether Perry and Till will ever fight is to be seen, but it is a scrap many fans want to see.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
UFC

Jorge Masvidal & Donald Trump Jr. Launch “Fighters Against Socialism” Bus Tour

The "Fighters Against Socialism" bus tour kicks off this Sunday with Donald Trump Jr. and Jorge Masvidal. The tour is part of...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Marlon Moraes

UFC on ESPN+ 37 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight...
Read more
UFC

Bellator 248 & Bellator Europe 10 Results & Highlights

Bellator 248 and Bellator Europe 10 took place tonight (October 10) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the inaugural MMA...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen At UFC on ESPN+ 37

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen brought a high-paced style to their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along. For years now, Perry and Till have had a...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Page Blames ‘Slippery’ Canvas For Subpar Performance At Bellator 248

Michael Page has a theory as to why he didn't have a good performance at Bellator 248. Page took...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Confident He’d Finish Chris Weidman In The First Round After Latest Trash Talk

Israel Adesanya is confident he would beat Chris Weidman rather easily. Over the last couple of weeks, Weidman has...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Still Interested In Tony Ferguson Fight At UFC 254

Michael Chandler still wants to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254. Chandler is set to be the backup fighter...
Read more
UFC

Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes Says Fight With Cory Sandhagen Was Stopped Early

Cory Sandhagen finished Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round of their main event fight this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Moraes was hit...
Read more
UFC

Sandhagen: Sterling Deserves Yan, But I’ll Be Ready for Title Shot

Cory Sandhagen does not expect to be the first challenger to Petr Yan’s bantamweight title reign, but that doesn’t mean he won’t...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
Bellator

Arlene Blencowe Ready For Biggest Fight of Her Career at Bellator 249

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) is no stranger to being a title challenger in Bellator MMA. She fought the former featherweight champion, Julia Budd,...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 bonuses have been released. UFC on ESPN+ 37 took place inside Flash Forum on...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen At UFC on ESPN+ 37

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen brought a high-paced style to their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Highlights: Cory Sandhagen Stuns Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen exceeded expectations in the headlining bout.  The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube