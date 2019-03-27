Mike Perry vs. Alex Oliveira Set for UFC Fort Lauderdale

“Platinum” Mike Perry will now be taking on another Cowboy, as he will step up on short notice to face Alex Oliveira at UFC Fort Lauderdale on April 27..Oliveira was originally scheduled to face Jingliang Li at the event, but an injury forced Li off of the card.

Mike Perry (12-4) has currently lost three of his last four fights but has found success in the Octagon over names like Paul Felder, Jake Ellenberger, and Danny Roberts. In Perry’s most recent, bout, however, he suffered a lost to Donald Cerrone via first round KO.

Alex Oliveira (19-5-1) is also coming off of a loss, with Gunnar Nelson pulling off a second-round submission victory at UFC 231. Oliveira has gone 2-2 in his last four, with victories over the legendary Carlos Condit as well as Carlo Pedersoli Jr. Coincidentally, Oliveira also has a loss to Donald Cerrone on his record. However, Oliveira will look to share more than a nickname with Cerrone, and add a victory over Mike Perry to what the two Cowboys have in common.

UFC Fort Lauderdale takes place from the BB&T Center and will be headlined by Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza. Below is the updated card for UFC Fort Lauderdale:

Main Event: Yoel Romero vs. Ronaldo Souza

Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov

Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cuțelaba

John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai

Mike Perry vs. Alex Oliveira

Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez

Dhiego Lima vs. Court McGee

Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel

Carla Esparza vs. Livia Renata Souza

Who is your pick for this welterweight bout? Mike Perry or Alex Oliveira?