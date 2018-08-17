Mike Perry Wants a Boat

Mike Perry is really, really excited to be fighting Donald Cerrone in the co-main event of UFC Denver on November 10th. Here is Mike Perry telling you just how excited:

“I mean, I hope it’s as crazy if not crazier than the Felder fight,” Perry said during a recent appearance on Submission Radio. “I hope I can get the finish though. I’m looking for the finish always. I’m gonna try to put my hands on his face and KO him. I’m not looking for a submission. If he gives up his neck I’m gonna try to reach for it and I’ll try and grab it, but I’m looking to hit him in the face and knock him unconscious in between one to three rounds. I don’t care when, just get the job done.”

It was at this point in Mike Perry’s conversation with Submission Radio, that he decided to do some storytelling for the listeners at home, as only Mike Perry could.

“(Donald Cerrone) took me shooting guns,” Perry’s tale began. “We went out on his boat and he took me surfing on his boat. That was really cool. Really nice of the guy,” Perry said fondly. “And he’s like, ‘Wow, look at this asshole who’s gonna come fight me now and try and take everything I work for.’ But he’s had all of this and all this money, all this time, and we in the fight business. So, I’m trying to get a damn boat, too. So, you got that money, you got the notoriety. I gotta get it, I gotta come take it, so I get me a boat, so I go surfing when I want.”

The morale of Mike Perry’s story, children, is that he wants a boat. And in order to get said boat, he must go back to his KOing ways, beginning with the legendary Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. After his Donald Cerrone tale, Mike Perry could not resist but deliver a message to Colby Covington…because Mike Perry:

“I’m gonna fucking stab you in the eye with my thumb if I have to.”

UFC Fight Night 139 takes place from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on November 10, 2018 to celebrate the UFC’s 25th anniversary.

Do you think Mike Perry vs. Donald Cerrone will earn Fight of the Night at UFC Denver?