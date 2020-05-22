Mike Perry Wants To Fight ‘Piece Of Sh*t’ Darren Till

Mike Perry unleashed quite the rant on Darren Till.

There was a time when Perry and Till appeared to be on good terms. There was a humorous situation where Till misheard Perry’s request to spar with him. Till thought Perry said “spa” and the two shared a laugh. Fast forward to 2020, and things have soured between the two.

Mike Perry Has Choice Words For Darren Till

Perry and Till have been trading barbs on social media and things got personal involving “Platinum’s” girlfriend. Speaking to MMAJunkie, Perry went off on Till.

“I wanna (expletive) Darren Till’s mom, too – (expletive) Darren Till,” Perry told MMA Junkie on Thursday. “I want to fight Darren Till. I want to fight him, then I want to jump out the cage like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) did and jump kick his mom in the face. (Expletive) Darren Till.

“He’s a (expletive) piece of (expletive). He’s a (expletive). There’s nothing wrong with being a (expletive) unless you just like sucking dick. That’s cool. He likes to suck dick. That’s why he wanted to go to the spa. (Expletive) him. Excuse my language if that’s terrible, but I hate that mother(expletive’s) guts. I don’t like when people say certain things.”

Till and Perry are now in different weight classes. “The Gorilla” moved up to the middleweight division, while Perry remains a 170-pounder. Clearly, that fact hasn’t stopped the two from being involved in a beef.