Mike Perry Will Remain On UFC 255, Meets Short Notice Replacement Tim Means

Mike Perry will be fighting on UFC 255 and will be taking on Tim Means.

Perry was supposed to fight Robbie Lawler yet the former champion had to pull out due to an injury. Now, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, “Platinum” has gotten an opponent and that will be the always game, Tim Means.

Mike Perry is coming off a decision win over Mickey Gall in June to get back into the win column. However, after the fight, he was involved in an incident in a bar where he hit a man and used profound language. The UFC then said they would not book him in a fight until he got the help he needed.

Then, his ex-wife has come out and accused Perry of domestic violence and many fans wanted to see Platinum removed from the card. However, that will not the be the case.

Tim Means, meanwhile, returned to the win column in August with a decision win over Laureano Staropoli. Before that, he was submitted by Daniel Rodriguez and is 3-3 in his last six.

UFC 255 is now as follows: