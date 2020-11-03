Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Mike Perry Will Remain On UFC 255, Meets Short Notice Replacement Tim Means

By Cole Shelton
Mike Perry
Mike Perry (Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa)

Mike Perry will be fighting on UFC 255 and will be taking on Tim Means.

Perry was supposed to fight Robbie Lawler yet the former champion had to pull out due to an injury. Now, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, “Platinum” has gotten an opponent and that will be the always game, Tim Means.

Mike Perry is coming off a decision win over Mickey Gall in June to get back into the win column. However, after the fight, he was involved in an incident in a bar where he hit a man and used profound language. The UFC then said they would not book him in a fight until he got the help he needed.

Then, his ex-wife has come out and accused Perry of domestic violence and many fans wanted to see Platinum removed from the card. However, that will not the be the case.

Tim Means, meanwhile, returned to the win column in August with a decision win over Laureano Staropoli. Before that, he was submitted by Daniel Rodriguez and is 3-3 in his last six.

UFC 255 is now as follows:

  • Champ Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez – for flyweight title
  • Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia – for women’s flyweight title
  • Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera
  • Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
  • Paul Craig vs. Mauricio Rua
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Antonina Shevchenko
  • Jared Gooden vs. Alan Jouban
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
  • Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Orion Cosce vs. Nicolas Dalby
Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr. To Postpone Retirement, Signs New UFC Deal

Khalil Rountree Jr. will not be retiring after all. The fan-favorite light heavyweight announced his next fight would be...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier Responds To Justin Gaethje Over Why The Interim Title Meant So Much

Dustin Poirier has responded to Justin Gaethje over all the talk they had over the interim title. In the...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Will Remain On UFC 255, Meets Short Notice Replacement Tim Means

Mike Perry will be fighting on UFC 255 and will be taking on Tim Means. Perry was supposed to...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Ribas Booked For UFC 257

A pivotal strawweight bout will be going down on Jan. 23 at UFC 257. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto,...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Interested In Running Things Back With Max Holloway

Conor McGregor is interested in having a highly-anticipated rematch against Max Holloway. McGregor and Holloway first met in 2013...
Read more
UFC

Uriah Hall Blasts Israel Adesanya: ‘He Danced With Anderson, & I Was The Guy That Finished It’

Uriah Hall took shots at Israel Adesanya throughout his UFC Vegas 12 fight week and it continued after the event.
Read more
UFC

Kevin Holland Eyes Mike Perry Next: ‘Let’s Scrap’

Kevin Holland is looking to fight Mike Perry next. Holland became the first fighter in the UFC to go...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 Is A Done Deal

Conor McGregor will be fighting Dustin Poirier in January, according to Dana White. McGregor announced he accepted the UFC's...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube