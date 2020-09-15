Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Mike Rodriguez Moving On From Controversial Loss To Ed Herman

By Cole Shelton
Ed Herman vs Mike Rodriguez

Mike Rodriguez has already moved past his controversial loss to Ed Herman.

At UFC Vegas 10, Rodriguez kneed Herman in the liver and dropped him. Yet, the ref thought it hit Herman in the groin and the fight was stopped to allow Herman to recover. It should’ve been a TKO win for “Slow” but Herman ended up coming back and earning a submission win.

“I would just say it happened, it was an awkward moment in our sport,” Rodriguez said to MMAFighting. “We should just accept and move right along. Don’t send Ed Herman no hate messages or anything. Please don’t. He’s a good dude. All he did was get an opportunity and capitalize on it. That was it.”

Dana White called it one of the worse reffing sequences he saw and even paid Rodriguez his show money.

Although he is moving past the fight, his management is appealing the result.

“The thing I’m more excited about is everybody saw me perform, and everybody loved my performance,” he said. “That was the one thing I really cared about. I even looked at my stats; I was like a 70 percent accuracy rate, something like that. It was ridiculous. Feels pretty good.

“If it does [get overturned], it does. Whatever. I’m just already like, I’m past it. I’m ready to fight again. I’m here with my wife, and she’s like, ‘Why are you panting around?’ I’m like, ‘I’m still in fight week mode. Leave me alone.’ I’m going to do all the medical procedures, check everything out, make sure I’m good, and get back to another camp.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAFighting

Trending Articles

UFC

New Details Surface In Conor McGregor Sexual Assault Case

New details have become available in the story involving sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor. According to a report from France 3...
Read more
UFC

Stipe Miocic On Facing Brock Lesnar: “It’d Be An Early Night For Me”

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic recently commented on a possible fight with former champion, Brock Lesnar. Miocic was speaking with Chris...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier Reacts To Tony Ferguson Assisting On Contract Negotiations

Dustin Poirier has responded to Tony Ferguson telling the UFC to pay him more money to make the fight happen.
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Receives A Visit From USADA Ahead Of UFC 253 Title Fight

Paulo Costa released a video showing USADA testing him ahead of his UFC 253 title fight against Israel Adesanya.
Read more
UFC

Chael Sonnen Has One Name In Mind To Fight Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen believes Dan Hooker is the most logical opponent for Tony Ferguson after the Dustin Poirier fight fizzled out.
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 33 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series 33 takes place tonight (Sep. 15) from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card features five...
Read more
UFC

Artem Lobov Expects To Fight For Two More Years

Artem Lobov believes he has two years left of fighting. Lobov is a fan-favorite and after his UFC stint...
Read more
UFC

Chael Sonnen Has One Name In Mind To Fight Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen believes Dan Hooker is the most logical opponent for Tony Ferguson after the Dustin Poirier fight fizzled out.
Read more
UFC

Mike Rodriguez Moving On From Controversial Loss To Ed Herman

Mike Rodriguez has already moved past his controversial loss to Ed Herman. At UFC Vegas 10, Rodriguez kneed Herman...
Read more
UFC

Coach: Dan Hooker Would ‘Jump In There & Fight’ Tony Ferguson

Dan Hooker is open to the idea of fighting Tony Ferguson according to his coach, Eugene Bareman. Originally, Ferguson...
Read more
UFC

Stipe Miocic On Facing Brock Lesnar: “It’d Be An Early Night For Me”

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic recently commented on a possible fight with former champion, Brock Lesnar. Miocic was speaking with Chris...
Read more
UFC

New Details Surface In Conor McGregor Sexual Assault Case

New details have become available in the story involving sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor. According to a report from France 3...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier Reacts To Tony Ferguson Assisting On Contract Negotiations

Dustin Poirier has responded to Tony Ferguson telling the UFC to pay him more money to make the fight happen.
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Receives A Visit From USADA Ahead Of UFC 253 Title Fight

Paulo Costa released a video showing USADA testing him ahead of his UFC 253 title fight against Israel Adesanya.
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Pleads For UFC To Pay Dustin Poirier More To Save Fight

Tony Ferguson wants the Dustin Poirier fight and hopes the UFC will pay him more. Poirier spoke to ESPN...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says Tony Ferguson Will Get New Opponent After Dustin Poirier Fight Fizzles

Dana White is still looking to have Tony Ferguson compete at UFC 254. Originally, the plan was for Ferguson...
Read more
Bellator

Jon Fitch Announces His Retirement

Jon Fitch announced his retirement on Saturday night following a loss to Neiman Gracie at Bellator 246. Fitch tapped to a heel-hook...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube