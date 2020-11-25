Mike Tyson Aiming To KO Roy Jones Jr. Despite Rules According To Coach

Mike Tyson is looking to knock out Roy Jones Jr. when they have their exhibition bout on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the rules for the bout were revealed and one that stood out was they weren’t allowed to knock each other out. However, according to Tyson’s coach, Rafael Cordeiro, “Iron” will be looking for the knockout.

“We’re on a sparring week in the gym and that’s it,” Cordeiro said to MMAFighting. “That’s something he really enjoys. No one spars a full month for an exhibition. It will be a real fight. We respect Roy because Roy is coming for a real fight, and that’s what makes this match so different. They are both coming for a real fight.”

It is no doubt a massive fight and one that will capture the attention of the combat sports world. Yet, many were turned off due to the no knockout rule but Tyson will not be listening to that.

Not only is Tyson looking for the knockout but according to Cordeiro, the former heavyweight champ will have more boxing bouts after this one. The legend is wanting to compete again and his coach says Tyson will box again in 2021.