Mike Tyson Attacked By Fan After Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Mike Tyson was reportedly attacked by a fan after his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night.

According to a report from TMZ, after Tyson left the Staples Center, there were people outside looking for an autograph. In that scrum, someone yelled at Tyson to fight him with “Iron” saying it wouldn’t end well for him. Then, according to the report, the man swung at Tyson and he jumped into his waistband and Tyson’s team thought he was pulling out a weapon so they jumped in front of Mike Tyson and the guy then ran away.

Cops were called about the incident but no charges have been laid as of yet.

The good news is that Mike Tyson is okay and following his bout against Roy Jones Jr, he made it clear he was looking to box again.

“I’m happy I’m not knocked out or anything. I’ll be better the next one,” Tyson said. “I could have done everything better. God willing I’ll be better the next exhibition.

“I was just happy to go the distance with him. That’s real fighting, having the endurance. You’re not going to knock everybody out. I used to go for the quick kill. I’m training for distance now. I don’t expect to win. I expect to go eight rounds and entertain the crowd.”