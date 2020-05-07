Mike Tyson Challenged To Charity Boxing Match By Tyson Fury’s Father

Tyson Fury’s father caught wind of Mike Tyson’s planned exhibition comeback and he’s all in.

Tyson recently revealed that he’s getting back in shape in hopes of competing in exhibition boxing matches for charity. “Iron” Mike last had an exhibition affair back in 2006 against Corey Sanders. At the time, Tyson was fighting to pay off his debt. Fast forward to 2020 and many would agree that the boxing legend is in a far better place.

John Fury Calls Out Mike Tyson

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is known for having quite the personality. It’s easy to see where he gets his intensity from as his father, John, didn’t hesitate to throw his name in the hat as a potential opponent for “Iron” Mike. Here is a clip of the callout (via Manchester Fight Club).

🤯 Tyson Fury's father John Fury has declared that he's looking at a charity fight with Mike Tyson…



[📽️ Manchester Fight Club] pic.twitter.com/DEEZG3JMqz — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 7, 2020

“I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson,” a fired-up John Fury stated (h/t BJPenn.com). “How’s that? Mike’s making a comeback—I don’t value my life for 50 pence. Let me tell you something, Mike Tyson is worth doing charity with. He’s a proper king of a champion. He’s a proper man, tried and tested.

‘He’s making a comeback,” Fury continued. “I know Mike Tyson has mentioned me boy’s name every five minutes — here I am. John Fury is hiding from no man, not even the king of the old men. Mike Tyson! I will fight Mike Tyson! I will not be denied. I will die in a fight.”

Tyson certainly doesn’t appear to be short on options. BKFC president David Feldman claimed that Tyson was offered $20 million to make his mark in the world of bare-knuckle boxing.