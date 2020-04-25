Mike Tyson Eyes Boxing Return For Charity

Boxing legend Mike Tyson could be making a return to the ring for a good cause.

Tyson’s days of competing on a professional level may be long gone but “Iron Mike” still knows a thing or two about the sweet science. Tyson still posts clips to remind folks that he’s still got the footwork, punching speed, and power to shut anyone’s lights off.

Mike Tyson Mulling Boxing Return For Charity

Tyson spoke to rapper T.I. during an Instagram live chat. The former undisputed heavyweight king revealed he’s looking into participating in exhibition boxing matches for charity (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Mike Tyson explained. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected (vulgarity), you know, like me.”

Tyson last competed in an exhibition bout back in 2006 against Corey Sanders. While a winner wasn’t determined, it was clear that Tyson was the better man on that night. At that time, Tyson was competing in the exhibition to help pay off his debt and take stress off his mind.

Following his loss to Kevin McBride back in June 2005, Tyson decided to retire from professional boxing. “Iron Mike” said he simply lacked the passion and needed to step away.

Since retiring, Tyson has become a popular public figure. He has made numerous appearances on top-rated talk shows and has even appeared in movies. It’s safe to say that if Tyson can return to exhibition boxing for charity, people will tune in, and hopefully, those organizations will benefit significantly.