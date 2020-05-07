Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million For Bare Knuckle Fight

Mike Tyson hinted at a return to boxing, and now Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships have offered him a lucrative contract.

Tyson was recently seen hitting pads with coach Rafael Cordeiro. It immediately caught the interest of the combat sports world. It also piqued the interest of David Feldman, who revealed he has offered a deal to Tyson.

“While we did make a guaranteed offer of $20 million for Mike [Tyson] to fight for BKFC, we’re open to many different options as to how we can work together,” Feldman said to Heavy.com. “Obviously, the excitement of seeing Mike’s video showing himself training and desire to participate in exhibitions inspired us to reach out and make the offer.”

Not only would Mike Tyson get $20 million to fight sans-gloves, but according to the report, the boxing legend would get to pick his opponent.

Immediately, fans thought of Shannon Briggs, who recently signed with BKFC. Or, perhaps he fights Joey Beltran for the BKFC heavyweight title.

Tyson said he is only interested in doing charity matches. But, perhaps this lucrative deal may get him to sign with BKFC.

Whether or not the boxing champion will sign with BKFC is to be seen, but the offer is out there.