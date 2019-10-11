Mike Tyson Offers Advice To ‘Awesome Guy’ Conor McGregor

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has offered some advice to Conor McGregor.

McGregor is regarded as the biggest star in mixed martial arts. With that said, the “Notorious” one has had his share of run-ins with the law. Some believe that McGregor is inadvertently setting up his own demise.

Mike Tyson Lends Some Advice To Conor McGregor

Former undisputed boxing heavyweight champion Tyson appeared on ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, Tyson explained what he thinks McGregor has to do to ensure he gets back on track.

“Conor has to look inside himself and [say]: ‘What happened? Why am I the way I am? And how do I stop this from continuing to be?'” Tyson said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Tyson went on to call McGregor an “awesome guy.” The former boxing heavyweight great was in a position where he was suddenly given a ton of money and didn’t know how to handle it. He said it’s an issue that has plagued athletes for years.

“We don’t know how to handle this stuff,” he said. “We got millions of dollars. We never had this. Our families never had this. We’ve never been around this life.

“All of a sudden you start fighting, doing something you love to do, and you do it easily and all of a sudden they give you a lot of money for doing it. But you have no restraint, no control, you don’t know what to do. You give it away. You buy people gifts that don’t deserve gifts. You just don’t know what to do with it. You feel you don’t deserve it.”