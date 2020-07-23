Mike Tyson Releases Promo Video For Roy Jones Jr. Fight, Confirms Date

Mike Tyson has confirmed the date of his showdown with Roy Jones Jr.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole confirmed that Tyson vs. Jones Jr. is set for an eight-round exhibition bout. At the time of the report, a date wasn’t known. That has quickly changed as an official promo video has been released, revealing the date for Tyson vs. Jones Jr.

Promo Video For Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Released

Tyson took to his Twitter account to release a promo video for his planned showdown with Jones Jr. The date for the exhibition match is Sept. 12.

As unveiled in the video, the event will air live on pay-per-view and the Triller app. Tyson and Jones Jr. both made comments in the video to hype up the fight. Here’s what Tyson said to start things off.

“Human beings are not meant to be humble. We’re not born to be humble. We was born to be humbled. Everybody know it.”

Jones Jr. admitted that he knows Tyson is one of the most dangerous boxers to ever compete and is in tremendous shape going into their clash.

“Boxing’s a brutal sport. He dominated, dominated! His legs are huge, his thighs are huge, his arms are huge, his neck is huge. So it’s like, it’s very risky, yes but God’s in control of all. … It’s like David and Goliath. He’s a giant monster, we know. And I’m the little David who only has God on my side, which is only all I need.”

As Iole reported, the undercard will feature boxers taking on MMA fighters. MMA News will keep you up to speed as the card begins to fill up. We’ll also keep you posted when a location and venue have been revealed and whether or not there will be fans in attendance.