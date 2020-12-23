Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. Pass Post-Fight Drug Tests

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have passed their post-fight drug tests.

California State Athletic Director, Andy Foster informed several media sites that both boxers passed their drug tests. Both men were tested by VADA — the voluntary anti-doping agency and had a few tests before and after with every single one coming back clean.

What makes it interesting is the fact after the fight, Tyson admitted he smoked marijuana before the fight. Yet, marijuana was not a drug VADA was looking for.

“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” Tyson said at the post-fight press conference. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking.”

In the exhibition match last month, Tyson and Jones Jr. fought to a draw. It was an intriguing matchup that saw two legends return to the ring.

Following the conclusion of the fight, Tyson said he would keep on boxing and is eager to get back in there. Evander Holyfield has expressed interest in boxing Tyson again and that appears to be the most likely option for “Iron’s” next fight.