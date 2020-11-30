Mike Tyson Says Boxing Owes YouTuber Boxers For Reviving Sport: ‘UFC Was Kicking Our Butts’

Mike Tyson believes the sport of boxing owes YouTubers like Jake Paul for reviving the sport.

In the co-main event of Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., Paul scored a vicious second-round knockout over Nate Robinson. The 23-year-old is now 2-0 as a pro boxer and both his bouts have gotten a ton of attention. So, for Tyson, he saw just how much viewers he attracts and believes the sport owes them all a thank you.

“Listen, my ego says so many things, but my reality is they help boxing so much,” Tyson explained after the fight. “Boxing owes these guys, they owe these YouTube boxers some kind of respect. They should give them some belts because these guys make boxing alive. Boxing was pretty much a dying sport. UFC was kicking our butts, and now we got these YouTube boxers boxing with 25 million views. Boxing’s going back. Thanks to the YouTube boxers.”

Mike Tyson no doubt has a point as even last year, KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 was a massive event for DAZN and the sport. They bring so many millions of viewers to their fight, and many could end up liking it and watching more fights in the future.

So, for Mike Tyson, he believes boxing is back on the come back and looking to compete with the UFC once again.