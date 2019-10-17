Mike Tyson Shadow Boxes With UFC Fighter In Viral Video

Mike Tyson recently held Dominance MMA’s media day at his ranch. The day featured the top clients of Ali Abdelaziz, so the former boxing champion decided to see if he still has it.

In a viral video (via Young Dezod), he shadowboxed with Ottman Azaitar and the 53-year-old still has it. He showed off his impressive foot and head movement.

Smh I still want no type of smoke with a 53 year old Tyson. 60, 70, etc. Nope. pic.twitter.com/5b1GciUgVi — Young Dezòd (@platini954) October 15, 2019

Mike Tyson was showing and talking to Azaitar about striking, but more specifically a stick-and-move technique.

What is even more impressive about this is he says he stopped training completely because it reminds him of the old times. To still have that speed without training is pretty impressive. Of course, ‘Iron Mike’ last fought in 2006 and ended his career on a two-fight losing skid. He finished his career with a record of 50-6 and two no-contest. In his career, he fought some of the greats and is one of the best heavyweights of all-time.

Ottman Azaitar is coming off of his UFC debut where he knocked out Teemu Packalen at UFC 242. He is currently 12-0 as a pro. Before he made his Octagon debut he fought in Brave CF.