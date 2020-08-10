Monday, August 10, 2020

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Match Pushed Back

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr.
Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. will no longer take place on Sept. 12.

Tyson and Jones Jr. are set to collide in an eight-round exhibition boxing match. While the bout was scheduled for September, there’s a new potential date. The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger has the scoop.

“The exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., scheduled for Sept. 12 in Carson, California, has been postponed, sources tell The Athletic. The new tentative date for the event is Nov. 28.”

As of this writing, there is no word on why the bout has been postponed. While some have theorized that the change is due to boxing star Canelo Alvarez potentially competing on Sept. 12, new reports suggest that is unlikely to happen due to a lack of opposition for that time frame.

Tyson hasn’t been seen inside the boxing ring since 2006. That bout was an exhibition affair against Corey Sanders. No winner was determined as there were no judges. Many agree that Tyson easily got the better of Sanders in the bout.

As for Jones Jr., he competed back in 2018. He defeated Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision to become the WBU (German version) cruiserweight title. Jones Jr. says the opportunity to share the boxing ring with Tyson was too good to pass up.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest information on Tyson vs. Jones Jr. as more details become available. That includes whether or not the Nov. 28 date sticks.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Surprised To Hear Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Return At UFC 254

Daniel Cormier was caught off guard upon hearing the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov's planned October return. Nurmagomedov, who holds...
Read more
MMA

Derrick Lewis Has Three Opponents In Mind Following UFC Vegas 6 Win

Derrick Lewis is looking towards the future following his victory over Aleksei Oleinik. Lewis and Oleinik shared the Octagon...
Read more
MMA

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis' ducking accusations and he's amused by it. Lewis is set to do...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Match Pushed Back

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. will no longer take place on Sept. 12. Tyson and Jones Jr. are...
Read more
MMA

Marvin Vettori: Chris Weidman ‘Looked Horrible’ At UFC Vegas 6

Marvin Vettori is looking to pick a fight with Chris Weidman. On Aug. 8, Weidman shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

UFC Featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Won’t Be Fighting On Aug. 29

Zabit Magomedsharipov says he's out of a planned UFC event for Aug. 29. Magomedsharipov was expected to take on...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says He Remains In Talks With Floyd Mayweather

UFC president Dana White is still in talks with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. In late 2019, White and Mayweather...
Read more
MMA

Chris Weidman Admits Fight With Omari Akhmedov Was ‘Sloppy’

Chris Weidman is back in the win column but he isn't totally satisfied with his victory over Omari Akhmedov.
Read more
MMA

Derrick Lewis Has Three Opponents In Mind Following UFC Vegas 6 Win

Derrick Lewis is looking towards the future following his victory over Aleksei Oleinik. Lewis and Oleinik shared the Octagon...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Tim Means Is Top Earner

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 promotional guidelines payouts are in. On Aug. 8, UFC on ESPN+ 32 took place...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 bonuses have been released. On August 8th, the UFC held its second event in...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Highlights: Derrick Lewis Floors Aleksei Oleinik

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik was a slugfest in the main event of the UFC’s latest event.  The two...
Read more
UFC

Chris Weidman Outlasts Omari Akhmedov at UFC on ESPN+ 32

Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman was an interesting matchup in the co-main event.  The two fighters met in a...
Read more
MMA

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis' ducking accusations and he's amused by it. Lewis is set to do...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube