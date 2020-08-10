Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Match Pushed Back

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. will no longer take place on Sept. 12.

Tyson and Jones Jr. are set to collide in an eight-round exhibition boxing match. While the bout was scheduled for September, there’s a new potential date. The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger has the scoop.

The exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., scheduled for Sept. 12 in Carson, California, has been postponed, sources tell The Athletic. The new tentative date for the event is Nov. 28 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 9, 2020

As of this writing, there is no word on why the bout has been postponed. While some have theorized that the change is due to boxing star Canelo Alvarez potentially competing on Sept. 12, new reports suggest that is unlikely to happen due to a lack of opposition for that time frame.

Tyson hasn’t been seen inside the boxing ring since 2006. That bout was an exhibition affair against Corey Sanders. No winner was determined as there were no judges. Many agree that Tyson easily got the better of Sanders in the bout.

As for Jones Jr., he competed back in 2018. He defeated Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision to become the WBU (German version) cruiserweight title. Jones Jr. says the opportunity to share the boxing ring with Tyson was too good to pass up.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest information on Tyson vs. Jones Jr. as more details become available. That includes whether or not the Nov. 28 date sticks.