Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Set For Exhibition Boxing Match

Mike Tyson’s comeback fight is set and it’ll be against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson has been itching to get back inside the boxing ring. The 53-year-old has said that his ego is taking over and has led to his decision to return to action. “Iron” Mike says he wants his return to be meaningful even though he’s going the exhibition route. He plans to compete in matches for charity. His first opponent will be another boxing legend.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Is A Go

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole broke the news that Tyson vs. Jones Jr. will take place on a date that has yet to be determined.

Big news: @MikeTyson is coming back. He will fight @RealRoyJonesJr in an eight-round exhibition match. Heard there will be boxer vs MMA fighters on undercard. Looks like it will be in Cali. Don't have the date yet. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020

Prior to the reveal, Jones Jr. had expressed interest in fighting again just one more time to share the ring with “Iron” Mike. This is what he told Sports.ru.

“I had no intention of going back and fighting again but, for the sake of Mike Tyson, I agree to make an exception. For me, this is an opportunity that I cannot refuse. Of all those who wanted to go into the ring with him, he chose me. And since he did that, how can I say no?”

Tyson hasn’t competed inside the boxing ring since his 2006 exhibition bout with Corey Sanders. While a winner wasn’t determined, it was quite clear that Tyson got the better of Sanders.

As for Jones Jr., he last competed back in Feb. 2018. He defeated Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision to capture the WBU (German version) cruiserweight title.

Stick with MMA News for the latest details on Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. such as a date and location once that information becomes available.