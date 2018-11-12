Mike Winkeljohn Fires Back At Donald Cerrone, Calls Him A Cancer

Coach Mike Winkeljohn has fired back at Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone recently had a nasty split from Jackson-Wink MMA. “Cowboy” had been with the gym for over 10 years. Cerrone claims greed got the better of Winkeljohn, which is why Cerrone decided to leave the gym. Cerrone ended up submitting new Jackson-Wink member Mike Perry at UFC Denver.

Mike Winkeljohn Blasts Donald Cerrone

Winkeljohn didn’t remain silent. He took to Instagram to respond to Cerrone (transcription via MMAJunkie.com):

“Where was ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone the last 10 years helping others at the gym? Nowhere to be found. He didn’t come to our classes, didn’t even use Greg Jackson his last two fight camps. When he came, he would grab sparring partners, and then he would take those sparring partners back up to his ranch, where he paid for fun, free (expletive). Those guys would sometimes go up there and stay and train, and they’d lose. Hmm. Any gym owner would tell you cancer has to be removed. It’s removed. The gym has no drama. It’s a happy place. I’m a happy guy. With that being said, I really wish Mike Perry had not taken ‘Cowboy’ down. Anyway, if you have fighter experience, and you want to come train with the best fighters in the world and help each other – Jon Jones, Holly Holm, Michelle Waterson, Devin Clark, Bevon Lewis, Carlos Condit, Siyar (Bahadurzada), John Dodson and so many others – you’re more than welcome. If you’re one of those guys that swings on Donald Cerrone’s you-know-what, that’s weak and weird.”

Cerrone plans to move back down to the lightweight division. At 155 pounds, “Cowboy” was at his peak and was a former title contender. UFC color commentator Paul Felder mentioned on the UFC Denver broadcast that Cerrone took a big step in conquering his anxiety in big moments by winning in his hometown.

Who do you side with in this situation, Donald Cerrone or Mike Winkeljohn?