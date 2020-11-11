Mike Winkeljohn Explains How Jon Jones Would Beat Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic

Mike Winekljohn is confident his pupil, Jon Jones would defeat Stipe Miocic.

Jones has hinted at a move to heavyweight for quite some time now. So, if he does move up, Winkeljohn believes Jones beats Miocic on the ground and on the feet.

“It’s a tough one. Stipe is a great striker, so strong everywhere and he’s real smart,” Winkeljohn said to Submission Radio. “I saw the way he was controlling some of the heavyweights on the ground. He’s smart about what he does. I think Jon beats him in every one of those aspects. When Jon Jones puts his mind to it, Jon beats everybody at wrestling, he beats everybody at stand-up, he beats everybody everywhere and always ends up having a bloody show when things go right.”

Jon Jones has not fought since February where he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his belt. He since vacated the belt due to being frustrated with the UFC during negotiations to move up to heavyweight. “Bones” currently does not have a fight booked.

Stipe Miocic, meanwhile, is reportedly set to face Francis Ngannou in the early parts of 2021. The heavyweight champion recently completed his trilogy with Daniel Cormier as he won the final two fights to reclaim and defend his belt. If he can get past Ngannou again, perhaps a fight with Jones happens.