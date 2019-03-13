Mikey Garcia Believes Risk is Worth The Reward Against Errol Spence Jr

Mikey Garcia (39-0) and Errol Spence Jr. (24-0) will put their undefeated records on the line this Saturday in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both Garcia and Spence are aware of the task ahead of them and are well aware that either of them could walk away with their first loss, but for Garcia, the risk is worth the reward.

During the lead up to their scheduled bout, Garcia has acknowledged that he could have taken other matches, but this is the one that will cement his legacy, “To fight the best welterweight in the division is no easy task,” said Garcia. “Errol Spence Jr. is going to bring the best out of me.”

"I want to show everyone, I’m that good…I want the biggest challenges, the biggest fights available, and this is the man in front of me right now.” Time to go TOE 2 TOE with @mikeygarcia. pic.twitter.com/m59nssKQrz — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 12, 2019

The feeling is mutual coming from Spence who calls the matchup a “dream come true”, but is not letting the levity of the match interfere with his focus for what needs to be done Saturday night. During his final media workout, Spence said, “I’m tunnel vision on Saturday night and I can’t wait. My motto is ‘Man Down’ and I’m here to again show everyone why I’m the best.”

Neither boxer is too far apart in age nor does their records only differ by five or six years. While both men are undefeated, Spence has more recent finishes than Garcia has but in the sweet science of boxing skill can always beat brutality. Both men seem to have respect for what the other brings to the ring Saturday and for both young men to headline a pay-per-view of this magnitude should certainly reward the winner’s legacy in the sport.

The unbeaten welterweight world champion in Errol Spence Jr. and undefeated four-division world champion Mikey Garcia could very well deliver one of the first great boxing matched of 2019.

Who do you think will keep their undefeated record Saturday night?