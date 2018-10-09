Stipe Miocic Open To Stepping In At UFC 230 For Heavyweight Title Rematch

UFC 230 is supposed to be one of the promotion’s biggest cards of the year. Many fans were disappointed when it was announced a women’s flyweight bout would be serving as the headliner. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks will fight in the main event for the vacant title. Earlier this week, however, it was reported that a heavyweight title fight is being explored for the Madison Square Garden headliner.

ESPN reports that the UFC is looking into Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for UFC 230. Lewis picked up a huge win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 this past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). However, this comes as an interesting decision given the most successful champion in heavyweight history hasn’t received his rematch yet.

Cormier won the heavyweight title by defeating Stipe Miocic over the summer. Miocic is the most successful heavyweight champion in UFC history. He defended the belt three times successfully, the first and only heavyweight champion to do so. After his knockout loss to Cormier, it was evident that he was deserving of an immediate rematch.

However, things are too complicated for that to be an option at this point. Cormier has a superfight with Brock Lesnar lined up for early next year. Not to mention he also has obligations as the champion at 205 pounds. Also, with Jon Jones coming off United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension soon, that fight will almost certainly be explored as a priority.

Recently, Miocic was asked if he would be open to stepping in at UFC 230 to fight Cormier for a heavyweight title rematch. The former champ seems game if offered the opportunity:

Good question. I’m ready to win that belt back. https://t.co/Mt4iYGjBuV — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) October 9, 2018

What do you think about a possible Cormier vs. Miocic rematch at UFC 230?