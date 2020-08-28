Friday, August 28, 2020

Miocic Unexcited for Ngannou Rematch, Ngannou Responds

By Clyde Aidoo
Stipe Miocic Francis Ngannou
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

If Stipe Miocic had his way, he would rather not face #1 contender Francis Ngannou again for his next fight.

Stipe Miocic has made it clear that he is a company man and would face whomever the UFC puts in front of him. However, that does not mean he doesn’t have his preferences. On Instagram, a fan asked Miocic who would be a more difficult fight for him, Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou. He did not name a winner in that poll, but he did single out Francis Ngannou in an unfavorable way.

“Francis isn’t exciting to me, already put on a 25-minute clinic on how to beat him. Want a new challenge! Would love to box,” Miocic said.

The clinic the heavyweight champion is referring to, of course, is the first encounter between Miocic and Ngannou that took place at UFC 220 in 2018. Miocic earned a shutout on the judges’ scorecards in what was one-sided, unanimous decision victory.

Ngannou Responds to Miocic

After an additional bump in the road for Francis Ngannou at UFC 226 against Derrick Lewis, he has been even more unstoppable en route to a second title shot than he was the first go-round, if that’s even possible. So naturally, Ngannou was taken aback by Miocic’s comments and shared his brief response via Twitter.

“Is this your way of avoiding me?”

Stipe Miocic has proven to be what he says he is: a fighting champion who faces the next man up. He has also expressed an interest in boxing in the past, making similar statements prior to his trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier. So if you are like Francis Ngannou and would love to see a rematch between these two gladiators, the odds remain ever-steady that you will.

What’s your take on Stipe stating that a rematch against Francis Ngannou is “unexciting”?

