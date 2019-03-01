Former UFC & PRIDE Vet Mirko Cro Cop Retires After Suffering A Stroke

Mirko Cro Cop says he has decided to retire after suffering a stroke.

Cro Cop was recently seen in action against Roy Nelson at Bellator 216. Cro Cop defeated Nelson in their rematch via unanimous decision. While Cro Cop extended his winning streak to 10, he is walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Mirko Cro Cop Announces His Retirement

Cro Cop revealed to Dnevnik Nove TV that he suffered a stroke following his victory over Roy Nelson (via Google Translate):

“I had a stroke, bleeding in the brain, and I came out of the hospital today and that’s why I wanted to come here to see people feel good, I had unbelievable luck in the accident.”

Cro Cop made it clear that he can no longer compete:

“I will never enter the ring again, I can not let someone hit me.”

If Cro Cop is truly done fighting, then he ended his MMA career with a record of 38-11-2, 1 NC. Outside of MMA, Cro Cop competed as a kickboxer. He won the K-1 World Grand Prix in 2012. Over the years, Cro Cop has competed against fellow legends such as Fedor Emelianenko, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Wanderlei Silva, and Mark Coleman just to name a few.

