Mirko Cro Cop Dismisses Steroid Accusations Ahead Of Bellator 216

Mirko Cro Cop isn’t backing down from those accusing him of taking steroids before Bellator 216.

Cro Cop is set to take on Roy Nelson in a rematch from their Oct. 2011 clash under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. Nelson won that bout via third-round TKO. The two were set to have their rematch take place at Bellator 200 back in May 2018. Cro Cop ended up suffering an injury.

Cro Cop Bashes Those Accusing Him Of Steroid Use

Cro Cop admitted to growth hormone use back in late 2015. He has gone 5-0 since making his exit from the UFC. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Cro Cop said people who attribute his fast injury recovery to steroids are wrong (via MMAMania.com):

“You know how people are, so many stupid comments. This, that … I’m a very dedicated man. I spent five, six hours rehabilitation process every day. I managed to recover. After six, seven weeks I start to jog again. I had a fight also. Leg wasn’t recovered enough. But anyway I accepted the fight. I am recovered now.”

Bellator 216 will be headlined by a grudge match between Michael Page and Paul Daley. The winner of that bout will move on to round two in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 216 on Saturday night (Feb. 16).

Do you think Mirko Cro Cop is clean going into his fight this Saturday night?