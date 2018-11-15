Mirsad Bektic Out of Fight Against Renato Moicano at UFC 231

Featherweight contender Mirsad Bektic has been knocked out of his scheduled fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news on Thursday following an initial report from FloCombat.

There’s no word on what exactly happened to Bektic that forced him out of the fight but unfortunately he’ll no longer be able to compete at UFC 231.

That leaves Moicano without an opponent with about three weeks left to go until the card in Canada.

The plan was for Moicano and Bektic to square off while also serving as the back up to the main event where the featherweight title will be on the line as champion Max Holloway takes on Brian Ortega. Either Moicano or Bektic would have been the first option as a replacement if something happened to either Holloway or Ortega.

Now it appears Moicano will have to wait for a potential replacement opponent if he’s still going to compete at UFC 231 in Toronto.